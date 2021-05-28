22,000 rounds of ammunition found in San Jose shooter's house

Law enforcement uncovered multiple cans of gasoline, suspected Molotov cocktails, 12 firearms and approximately 22,000 rounds of ammunition in the home of the suspect who killed nine people in a mass shooting in San Jose this week, Santa Clara Sheriff Laurie Smith said Friday.

What they're saying: Though the shooter's motive has not yet been determined, "it is clear that this was a planned event and the suspect was prepared to use his firearms to take as many lives as he possibly could had Sheriff's Deputies not made entry to stop his rampage," the sheriff's office said.

The "disgruntled" suspect set his house ablaze before opening fire at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard, where he was an employee. The sheriff previously said the suspect appeared to target some of the victims, per AP.

"It is believed that the suspect coordinated the destruction of his residence" and acted alone, the sheriff's office noted.

