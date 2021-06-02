The $22.5M sale of Derek Jeter's mansion proves how hot Tampa's real estate market is

Brianna Crane
·2 min read

Yankees legend Derek Jeter's custom home in Tampa's Davis Islands is one of the largest, most expensive houses in the city — and it sold last month for $22,519,433.

Why it matters: Tampa Bay has become a top-tier market for luxury buyers. And the craze isn't slowing down anytime soon.

The house: Located at 58 Bahama Circle, the 21,796-square-foot behemoth is roughly half the size of a Publix. It has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and eight half bathrooms.

  • Other highlights: Custom-built across three lots, largest waterfront lot on the island, 1.25 private acres, elevator, 80-foot saltwater lap pool, full-service bar, home theater, au-pair wing.

The state of play: The house sold in about six months, which at this price point, is pretty fast. Stephen Gay, one of the listing agents, said 18 to 24 months would have been normal.

Who bought it? Gay couldn't share anything about the buyer, but he said most of the serious inquiries came from Florida locals.

  • Out-of-state potential buyers mostly came from New York and California.

  • It had been rented by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his family during the team's Super Bowl run.

The big picture: The demand for a luxury lifestyle in the Tampa Bay area has soared since the pandemic started, Gay said, and people want a spacious waterfront home on a nice-sized lot close to the action.

  • High-end condos are also hot right now, from the Edition downtown to Hyde Park House on Bayshore Boulevard (which is still under construction).

  • And with inventory so low, a lot of deals are being made before houses even hit the market. Gay said that current Davis Islands homeowners, who haven't even listed their homes, have people knocking on their doors with large offers.

The bottom line: The quick sale for 58 Bahama Circle shows just how strong Tampa Bay's real estate market is.

