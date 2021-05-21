22 Amazing First Father’s Day Gifts for 2021

The dad in your life will be so appreciative this Father's Day.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Celebrate your favorite dad’s intro to fatherhood with a memorable gift this Father’s Day. We’ve rounded up the coolest, coziest, newest, most practical, and highly caffeinated products so you’re sure to find a great gift on this list.

Whether it’s something to help with the kiddo, like a diaper backpack or a jogging stroller, or something to help him relax, like cooling shorts or a robe, or something to help him wake up, like a high-tech alarm clock or a cold brew kit, it’s on here! We’ve got a range of price points and something for everyone, so scroll on down and see what’s new in the world of dads.

Subscribe to Reviewed's Resources newsletter for tips, tricks and hacks to get through this together.

1. For the dad who’s stylish and practical: A cool diaper backpack

This functional diaper bag comes in a variety of colors.

A diaper bag is an important piece of gear for any parent. Gift him a cool backpack that has all the bells and whistles from longtime fave Petunia Picklebottom. Their new Axis style has handy features, including an insulated bottom, separated compartments, wipes case, padded straps, and of course, a changing pad. Available in four different colorways including the handsome graphite/camel combo.

Get an Axis diaper backpack on Amazon for $139

2. For the sleep-deprived dad: A refreshing caffeine hit

A pick-me-up that dad is bound to appreciate.

Can’t get out to the coffee shop as often for his favorite cold brew? Get this cool kit to make it at home. ESPRO’s innovative cold brew kit is a top-of-the-line pick that features an auto-lock valve, a resealable growler, and two filters. Delicious beverages made easy. Available in matte black or brushed stainless steel.

Get ESPRO’s Cold Brew CB1 coffee kit on Amazon for $99.95

3. For the lounging dad: Cooling sleep shorts for around the house

These shorts are where comfort and quality collide.

The Swiss-Swedish sleepwear brand Dagsmejan has scientifically designed these comfy shorts using Nattwell® and Nattcool® fabrics—more breathable, softer, and more moisture-wicking than cotton—for better sleep. If your dude runs hot, these are a fantastic gift. They’re also the perfect shorts to lounge around in.

Story continues

Get cooling sleep shorts on Dagsmejan for $89.90

4. For the dad who’s too busy to clean: A robot vacuum

Consider your cleaning already completed.

The last thing new parents need is to constantly sweep. So we propose a practical gift: our top ranked robot vacuum. The Eufy Robovac 11S will go after all those dust bunnies so he doesn’t have to. Just set it and forget it!

Get a Eufy Robovac 11S at Walmart for $205

5. For the sentimental dad: Record his newly-acquired precious moments

Thoughtful gifts are the ones most valued.

A photo book is a Father’s Day staple. Get him started off right with a quality volume from Mixbook, a photo book company with over 24,000 5-star reviews. Use one of their templates, or start with a blank slate.

Get a simple photo book at Mixbook starting at $15.99

6. For the dad with a sweet tooth: Handcrafted caramel goodness

Everyone has a sweet tooth right?

Order a special shipment from father/daughter-owned candy company Southern Caramel and give your guy a sweet treat for Father’s Day. We recommend the salted caramels or the bourbon caramels. Yum!

Get Bourbon Caramel from Southern Caramel Handmade Caramels for $30

7. For the active dad: A stroller to jog with baby

Now all of dad's walks, jogs, and runs can be done in style.

If the dad in your life enjoys running or jogging—or just getting out of the house—Baby Jogger’s latest stroller model is the perfect gift. The SummitX3 features sleek design and all-wheel suspension and it’s ideal for runners: a handlebar tether strap and hand-operated deceleration brake enable him to navigate downhill runs safely.

Get a Baby Jogger Summit X3 Jogging Stroller at Baby Jogger for $429.99

8. For the dad who likes a personal touch: A fun gift box from Greetabl

The possibilities are endless.

Gift him a little of this and a little of that with a fun Greetabl box. You can customize a gift box for any dad and add photos and a personalized message. Add as many gifts as you like; options include photo frames, candy, a leather journal, coffee, hand cream, soap, mugs, keychains, socks, and many more on-trend items. You can even add a gift card to stores including Lowe’s, REI, and Apple. We like that Greetabl tracks your price as you go so you aren’t surprised by the total at the end.

Get a custom gift box from Greetabl starting at $25

9. For the dad who likes a cold one: The Hopsulator

Lukewarm cups of coffee are officially a thing of the past.

Just like our coffee gets cold because we don’t have time to drink it fast enough, parents’ beers can get warm! Solve that problem for the dad in your life with an insulated beer holder from BruMate. Their cool Hopsulator TRiO keeps 16oz and 12oz cans cold, and it can also function as a pint glass.

Get a Hopsulator TRiO on Brumate for $24.99

10. For the tired dad: A high tech alarm clock

Tired? Probably. Late? Not with this alarm clock.

Sleep is hard to come by for new parents, but unfortunately sometimes you need to be roused from slumber. But that doesn’t mean your alarm has to be harsh. Have him put his phone away and rise to the gentle sounds of Loftie, a cool new clock that promises “less screen, more dream.” White noise, sound baths, and meditations are built-in, as are soothing alarm sounds including Mountaintop and Trout Stream.

Get a Loftie gentle alarm clock on Loftie for $139

11. For the dad who needs a little luxury: A cozy robe

We won't judge if you want to borrow this comfy unisex robe from dad.

Dad can relax in style with a robe from Cariloha (and so can moms because this is a unisex piece). This robe isn’t all fashion though, it’s actually a lot of function. Bamboo fabric wicks moisture and features odor-resistant properties, meaning it doesn’t need to be washed as often. We’ll take any time-saving hack we can get. And we love that it’s a carbon-neutral product. Available in white and graphite gray.

Get a bamboo robe on Cariloha for $120

12. For the dad who needs coffee on auto-ship: Mistobox

Be your own barista, dad!

Once again: new parents need caffeine. If the new dad on your list loves coffee, you can’t have him running low! Enter Mistobox: a coffee subscription box. There are over 600 coffees from over 50 quality roasters to choose from. Give Mistobox as a gift, and dad can select his own brews or a “coffee curator” can help choose. Then the coffee is fresh-roasted and 12oz. bags arrive at his door. Sweet!

Get a coffee subscription on Mistobox starting at $40/two boxes

13. For the dad who’s always prepared: A diaper change kit

Expect the unexpected.

This diaper change kit is just so helpful. Safety 1st has created a self-contained Oh Sh*t Kit for those on-the-go diaper surprises. The kit includes a diaper, a pack of wipes, a face mask, hand sanitizer, two disposable changing pads, two trash bags, and a pair of gloves. It’s everything he needs to deal with blow-outs and more. If you want to create an ultra-practical Father’s Day gift, make it a bundle with Safety 1st’s Ear Otoscope, Simple Scan Forehead Thermometer, and Easy Clean Nasal Aspirator.

Get a Safety 1st Oh Sh*t Kit on Amazon for $9.99

14. For the yard work dad: A classic Father’s day gift

Yard work will be a breeze with this handy powertool.

If you’re gifting a dad who tackles yard work, this new Ryobi trimmer will put a smile on his face. The cordless trimmer is easy to use and it’ll clean up that lawn in no time.

Get a Ryobi trimmer at Home Depot for $149

15. For the dad who gets cold feet: Matching slippers for dad and babe

These slippers are totally Instagram worthy.

This gift is adorable and also practical. Dad will love his Bombas Gripper Slippers—they’re cozy like slippers and easy like socks—and there’s a fun bonus. They come in toddler sizes so he can match his little one. Do it for the ‘gram!

Get a father-toddler Gripper Slipper two-pack on Bombas for $57

16. For the dad on-the-go: A stroller wagon for toting tots

Seriously, what doesn't it hold?

A quality folding wagon is a winning Father’s Day gift. The Delta Hercules stroller wagon is just so helpful. Tote tots, groceries, or even park toys with this baby. This wagon seriously has it all: it folds up easily for storage or car trunks, it fits two children, and it’s easy to drive. Plus the Hercules has lots of handy features: a snack/drink console, removable canopy and shades, adjustable handles, and plenty of pockets. There’s even a parent cup holder.

Get a Delta Children Hercules stroller wagon at Target for $199.99

17. For the gamer dad: The best VR fitness game

This awesome VR set proves that fitness can be fun.

If the dad you’re buying for has an Oculus Quest virtual reality headset, the Supernatural workout app is a great gift option. He can exercise at home but feel like he’s traveling the world with the latest in at-home workouts. Real coaches will root for him as he experiences Icelandic glaciers, a volcano in Ethiopia, and even the Great Wall of China. There’s a free 30-day trial and then Supernatural is $19 per month, or $179 for a year. An Oculus Quest 2 VR headset is $299.

Get three months of Oculus Quest Supernatural on GetSupernatural.com for $49

18. For the dad who likes puzzles: An escape room-themed puzzle

A personal escape room brought right to the comfort of your own home.

If he can’t get out to do escape rooms, bring them home with a cool escape puzzle from Ravensburger. The 759-piece Observatory puzzle is a multi-tiered challenge. Read the story, assemble the puzzle, solve the riddles, then puzzle your escape.

Get a Ravensburger escape room puzzle on Amazon for $19.99

19. For the dad who’s on his feet: A massager

Kick your feet up, and take a load off.

The great thing about this foot massager is that you can remove the cozy hood and use it on the neck, back, legs… it’s pretty much a full body massager. Available in six colors.

Get a Double Duty Shiatsu Massager on HoMedics for $69.99

20. For the dad who loves to swim: Matching daddy-baby swimwear

We couldn't imagine anything cuter–trust me, we tried.

Gear up for summer with swimwear for dad—and baby! What could be cuter? Imagine the adorable beach photos this summer.

Get matching swimwear from Infamous & Mini Swim starting at $39.50

21. For the dad who’s serious about coffee: A stylish French Press

Not exactly designer coffee, but pretty close to it.

We think dad will be impressed with this new French press from Clara. It comes in matte black ($99) and matte black with walnut accents ($129) and features an enhanced filtration mesh, non-stick coating, a heat-lock double wall vacuum, and ratio aid lines. Details the design-savvy dad will surely appreciate. The Clara French Press serves 24-ounces of coffee.

Get a Clara French Press in matte black with walnut accents on Fellow for $129

22. For the cozy dad: A comfy pajama set

Lounge in some serious style.

Any new parent will tell you that there’s a lot of time spent in pajamas. Why not gift dad something comfy and cozy for his time spent at home with baby? Eberjey makes high-quality pajamas, and this set is simple, lightweight, and soft. It’s also made from responsibly-sourced TENCEL™ material.

Get a Henry short PJ set on Eberjey for $118

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: First Father’s Day gifts he’ll love