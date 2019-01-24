22% of Americans Mistakenly Think They’re ‘Middle Class’

GOBankingRates surveyed over 2,000 Americans to find out if they could correctly define their own income level — and over one-fifth of them identified themselves incorrectly as middle income. And that wasn’t the only thing Americans got wrong about their income level .

Do you really know what income class you’re in? If you’re like many Americans, you might not.

GOBankingRates surveyed over 2,000 Americans to find out if they could correctly define their own income level — and over one-fifth of them identified themselves incorrectly as middle income. And that wasn’t the only thing Americans got wrong about their income level.

22% of Americans Incorrectly Define Themselves as Middle Income

Overall, 22 percent of the non-middle-income Americans surveyed incorrectly classified themselves as middle income. The majority of those people are actually lower-income, with approximately 19 percent of the low-income Americans surveyed defining themselves as middle income. Only approximately 2 percent of upper-income Americans mistakenly defined themselves as middle income.

What Is 'Middle Class' Anyway?

According to the Brookings Institute, the middle class can be defined by “cash, credentials or culture.” In this case, cash refers to economic resources, credentials refers to your education and occupation, and culture refers to your attitudes and aspirations. Keep reading to take a closer look at each of these definitions.

Definition #1: Defining the Middle Class in Terms of Cash

For the GOBankingRates survey, “middle class” was equated with “middle income,” which is defined by the Pew Research Center as having an annual household income that is between two-thirds of and double the national median, which is $60,336 in 2017 dollars.

However, the income it takes to be middle income varies by household size, with smaller households requiring less to support the same lifestyle as larger households.

How Much Do Middle-Class Families Make?

Keeping in mind that the income it takes to be middle income varies by household size, and adjusting for inflation, “middle-income” can be as low as $34,400 for a one-person family, and as high as $165,748 for a seven-person family. The median income for a four-person, middle-income family in 2017 dollars is $90,748.

Definition #2: Defining the Middle Class in Terms of Credentials

Those that see middle class as not just an income level, but also a status level, might define it by occupation and education.

“Income may be the most direct way of measuring material reward alone, but if social standing is primarily about how we are viewed in society, occupations are much more visible than income,” according to Brookings. “After all, it is commonplace to open a conversation with, ‘What do you do?’ but taboo to ask, ‘What is your salary?’”

Education and occupation go hand-in-hand, as your level of education often determines the type of job you can have.

How Educated Is the Middle Class?

The GOBankingRates survey found that most of the middle-income respondents went to college, with 27 percent selecting “some college” as their highest education level, and 22 percent stating that they have a bachelor’s degree.

Definition #3: Defining the Middle Class in Terms of Culture

Some people define their class as a state of mind. This definition looks at the aspirations you have for yourself and your family, your self-perception of your class and your norms, preferences and tastes. Race also plays a role, with white people often defining themselves as “middle class” regardless of their income level, Brookings reported.

What Aspirations Define the Middle Class?

Aspiring for great riches isn’t the definition of the American dream most people ascribe to, according to a separate GOBankingRates survey. The majority of Americans — 43 percent — define the “American dream” as success through hard work, the survey found.

The Middle Class Through the Years: How Has It Changed?

In recent years, the percentage of Americans who fall into the middle class has hovered around 50 percent, but the percentage dropped drastically from 1971 to 2011 — from 61 percent to 51 percent, according to the Pew Research Center.

The median income of the middle class was affected by the Great Recession, dropping from $78,056 in 2000 to $74,015 in 2010. By 2016, the middle-class median income had returned to pre-recession levels, reaching $78,442, Pew reported.