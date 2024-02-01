22 apprehended in Grand Forks County-wide 'warrant blitz'

Jan. 31—GRAND FORKS — Twenty-two individuals were apprehended during a county-wide warrant blitz held by the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

There are more than 3,000 active arrest warrants in the county, according to a sheriff's office press release. Several warrants are for people who no longer live in North Dakota.

Resources from multiple agencies were utilized in this effort, including more than 20 law enforcement officers from the sheriff's office, Grand Forks Police Department and Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force, the release said.

The Northeast Central Judicial District, Grand Forks County State's Attorney's Office, Grand Forks County Clerks of Court, Public Safety Answering Point and the Grand Forks County Correctional Center also played roles in the operation.

A special court session was organized for those arrested on their warrants. Grand Forks County Chief Deputy Dave Stromberg coordinated with the clerk's office, courts and the correctional center to arrange a session for Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 30.

Anyone who was arrested — and gained no additional charges while being taken into custody — was allowed to appear then.

In addition to the 22 arrested, several other people with active warrants contacted the sheriff's office on Tuesday and arranged a date to turn themselves in, the release said.

The sheriff's office reminds wanted individuals that the agency actively purses and arrests people who have warrants.

"If you have a warrant for your arrest, and would like to avoid a law enforcement encounter at your residence or place of employment, feel free to contact our office at 701-780-8280 and inquire on how to make arrangements with your warrant," the release said.

Messages can also be sent through the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

Anyone with information about a wanted individual is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office.