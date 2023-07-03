22 arrests made in the Inland Empire during latest round of Operation Consequences

The latest round of Operation Consequences included nearly two dozen arrests made in the Inland Empire.

The week of targeted crime suppression operations, which ended on Friday, occurred at the following locations.

190 Block of Meridian Avenue, Rialto

5600 Block of Norwood Avenue, Riverside

26400 Block of Ninth Street, Highland

13400 Block of Fifth Street, Yucaipa

800 Block of W. Louise Street, Colton

800 Block of Waterman Avenue, San Bernardino

200 Block of N Allen Street, San Bernardino

1400 Block of E Davidson Street, San Bernardino

Investigators and deputies from San Bernardino County patrol stations served 13 search warrants and contacted suspects at the locations. During the service of search warrants, deputies seized 15 firearms and just under two pounds of drugs.

In total, 22 felony arrests were made.

There are currently 6,568 parolees at large in California and 534 parolees at large in San Bernardino County, sheriff’s officials said.

Operation Consequences will continue throughout the year to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and find criminals who illegally possess, manufacture, and traffic firearms.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 22 arrests made during latest round of Operation Consequences