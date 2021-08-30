22 barges break loose on Mississippi River due to Hurricane Ida
Twenty-two barges broke loose from their mooring and are drifting on the Mississippi River, St. Bernard Parish officials confirmed Sunday. CBS affiliate WWL-TV has the latest.
NBC weatherman Al Roker gave viewers a fright Sunday morning when he delivered the Hurricane Ida forecast while getting lashed by waves from the approaching storm.
Hurricane Ida is thrashing Louisiana as a Category 4 storm 16 years after Katrina devastated the area. This live cam shows Bourbon Street.
The Category 4 storm is expected to cause catastrophic wind damage and life-threatening flooding.View Entire Post ›
Security footage from the St. Bernard Parish government shows areas in Delacroix, La. before and after they were hit by Hurricane Ida.
Ida is barreling through Louisiana after making landfall in the state as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Sunday afternoon. Ida is hitting on the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a Category 3 storm that ravaged the Gulf Coast. All of New Orleans has lost power as Hurricane Ida pounds Louisiana.
The eye of dangerous storm Hurricane Ida has now reached land on the southeastern coast of Louisiana, near Port Fourchon. “Within the past hour, sustained winds of 43 mph and a gust to 67 mph were reported at Lakefront Airport in New Orleans. A NOAA National Ocean Service tide gauge in Shell Beach, Louisiana, recently […]
Video posted to Twitter showed a large section of the Lady of the Sea hospital roof peeling off as Ida's winds whipped through Galliano, Louisiana.
(Bloomberg) -- New Orleans may be without power and air conditioning for more than three weeks in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which roared ashore with more powerful winds than Hurricane Katrina, according to utility owner Entergy Corp.Almost 750,000 homes and businesses were without power across Louisiana as of 7:26 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to Poweroutage.us, which tracks utility outages. The blackouts were concentrated in the southeastern tip of the state that includes New Orleans an
Hurricane Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Sunday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, just shy of Category 5 intensity. It's one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the state in recorded history. The latest: As of 7 p.m. ET, Ida had weakened to a still-dangerous, high-end Category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. It was moving northwest at 10 mph about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans, the National Hurricane Service said. Get market news wort
Businesses in South Lake Tahoe are struggling as smoke from the Caldor Fire has turned the picturesque destination into a ghost town.
Severe storm and flash flooding moves through Tucson.
In the past two years, hurricanes have been brewing, strengthening and hitting the United States at a record pace, and Ida will likely go down as one of the nastiest of a dangerous bunch. While not quite record-setting, Ida is among some of strongest and fastest intensifying storms in more than 150 years of hurricane records. When it hit Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph (241 kph) winds, Ida tied for fifth “with a whole bunch of other notorious storms,” for highest wind speed when making landfall in the United States, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.
The Caldor Fire churned through mountains just southwest of the Tahoe Basin, cloaking much of the area in toxic smoke and sending tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend. A favorable turn in weather Saturday afternoon allowed firefighters to make progress and increase containment of the Caldor Fire to 19%, up from 12% the day before, said Capt. Stephen Horner, a Cal Fire spokesman for the Caldor Fire.
On the front lines of battle to keep Caldor fire from hitting Lake Tahoe
California’s Caldor Fire grew to over 145,000 acres in the early hours of August 28 with a series of mandatory evacuation orders in place, officials said.Footage shot by Craig Philpott at Strawberry, south of Lake Tahoe along Highway 50, shows the amount of smoke in the air in the region.Officials have said the Caldor Fire is currently 19 per cent contained and estimate its containment date to be September 8.Cal Fire said on August 27 “the fire remained most active throughout the day on the Northeast area along Highway 50 and in the area of Sierra Springs on the Western side of the incident”. Credit: Craig Philpott via Storyful
National Weather Service meteorologists and others expressed fear and alarm Sunday at the "monster" Hurricane Ida became overnight as it churned toward Louisiana. What they're saying: "As meteorologists at the National Weather Service Slidell office, we can't bear to see this on satellite," the NWS New Orleans tweeted Sunday morning. "We have hard times ahead, but we will all persevere. Take all messages we, public officials and broadcast media are saying SERIOUSLY. "Get market news worthy of yo
Improved weather near Lake Tahoe lets fire crews make progress in containing the Caldor fire
The National Weather Service warned: "If you are under evacuation order or can leave, PLEASE LEAVE. DEVASTATING conditions WILL happen."
The inundation is expected to stretch from parts of Louisiana to the coast of Mississippi, the National Hurricane Center said.
With no time left to properly evacuate, New Orleans residents should prepare to ride out Hurricane Ida at home, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Friday.Why it matters: The hurricane is forecast to hit the central Louisiana coast as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThere isn't enough time to establish necessary highway contraflow procedures to evacuate all residents before Ida is expected to t