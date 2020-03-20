As we all prepare to spend time indoors to do our part to "flatten the curve" amidst the spread of novel coronavirus, a good book is the perfect way to unwind, distract yourself and pass the time.

Zibby Owens, the host of award-winning literary podcast, "Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books," gave "Good Morning America" 22 books to read while you're stuck at home.

"I may be homebound with my four kids for the foreseeable future," Owens writes, "but that doesn’t mean I can’t escape by jumping into these sensational new releases."

Owens shares why these books are perfect escape for your quarantine read.

Fiction:

"Separation Anxiety" by Laura Zigman

Bestselling author Laura Zigman splashes back on the literary scene after a decade-long hiatus with this poignant, intimate look inside the struggling marriage of a couple whose only son is about the leave the nest. Yes, the mom copes by starting to wear her dog in a sling. No judgment.

"Been There Married That" by Gigi Levangie

A satirical look at the uber-wealthy in Hollywood, "Been There Married That" is a hilarious, biting comedy about divorce with kids, success, ambition and family. Author Gigi Levangie is actually Imagine Entertainment exec Brian Grazer’s ex, but this is "fiction."

"Followers" by Megan Angelo

Told in alternating chapters between today’s world and life in 2051, Megan Angelo’s debut novel, "Followers," examines what it really takes to become an influencer and what can happen to those who attain that power.

"A Good Neighborhood" by Therese Anne Fowler

Two neighbors' lives intersect in this thought-provoking, fast-paced New York Times bestselling tale of a town that becomes embroiled in the fates of two of its young and the misunderstanding that threatens to destroy their community.

"My Dark Vanessa" by Kate Elizabeth Russell

In her compelling, unforgettable debut novel, Kate Elizabeth Russell establishes herself as one of the greatest authors of a generation. Her timely tale about the intimate relationship between a high school student and her middle-aged teacher raises important issues of abuse, love, power and what it means to be a victim.

"Hannah’s War" by Jan Eliasberg

Based on the life of Lise Meitner, a World War II Jewish physicist who wasn’t credited with her work creating the atomic bomb, "Hannah’s War" cinematically tracks the life a brilliant woman during a heated time in history.

"The Grace Kelly Dress" by Brenda Janowitz

In Brenda Janowitz’s sixth book, three generations of women converge around a wedding gown and the power of a single item. Lush fabrics, lace and leather combat boots combine in this intimate portrait of the changing landscape of brides.

"This is Not How It Ends" by Rochelle Weistein

A love story, "This is Not How it Ends" is a particularly relevant and optimistic title given life in these social-distancing, terrifying times. A hurricane in a beach community reflects the inner storm in one woman’s heart as she questions her marriage, loyalty, friendship and what it means to love.

Memoir:

"The Upside of Being Down: How Mental Health Struggles Led to My Greatest Successes in Work and Life" by Jen Gotch

Irreverent and instantly lovable, Jen Gotch shares her personal struggles with bipolar and anxiety disorders in a relatable, diaristic tone. She details the challenges and ultimate triumph of founding a multimillion dollar thriving business based on bringing joy to others, called Ban.do.

"Smacked: A Story of White Collar Ambition, Addiction and Tragedy" by Eliene Zimmereman

New York Times journalist Eilene Zimmerman turns her reporter’s eye on her ex-husband’s drug overdose and hidden addictions in the face of his workaholic tendencies in the high-pressure world of corporate law.

