22 bridges destroyed since start of Russian full-scale invasion rebuilt thanks to United24 platform

One more bridge connecting seven settlements in Zhytomyr Oblast that were liberated in April 2022 has been rebuilt.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Details: The bridge was rebuilt thanks to UNITED24, a global initiative supporting Ukraine.

Quote: "The bridge connects seven hromadas’ settlements, which were liberated from Russian troops at the beginning of April 2022 [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. It will help improve the oblast's logistics and guarantee safe passage for residents of nearby villages and towns," Fedorov noted.

"We continue to rebuild the infrastructure and bring back normal life to the liberated territories. I am grateful to everyone who supports UNITED24 and helps with the reconstruction of Ukraine," he added.

Background:

United24 was launched on 5 May 2022 by the Ukrainian government. The platform collects funds to support Ukraine. Every person in the world can donate and help Ukraine.

Earlier, the 21st bridge was rebuilt thanks to the donors of the UNITED24 government initiative.

