22 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

Eifel Kreutz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you're like most people facing retirement, you don't have an unlimited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean that you have to settle for living out what are supposed to be your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just to make ends meet.

Retirement: $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg

401(k) vs. Roth 401(k): Which Is Better for You?

Retirement should be about enjoying your life with minimal stress and spending some time in the sun. To do that on a budget, though, you'll need to choose a retirement destination that's not only affordable but also features a hospitable climate. To assist you in your relocation plans, GOBankingRates looked at hundreds of U.S. cities to find the cheapest places to retire that feature favorable weather.

More often than not, retirees will find the most affordable and sunniest retirement destinations in the southernmost state of the continental U.S. -- Florida. In fact, more than half of 22 U.S. cities on this list are located in Florida.

Read More: 50 Best (and Worst) Cities for an Early Retirement

While the warm weather down south means almost all of the potential retirement spots are in the southern tier, two northern cities make the list because of just they have to offer. And if locations in Florida or up north don't appeal, there's a handful of other affordable cities to choose from.

To rank in the study, each city had to meet the following requirements: More than 25% of the population had to be age 65 or older, the median home listing price must have ranked below the national average and the average annual temperature needed to fall in the moderate range. Check out these beautiful places to retire that won't stretch your bank account.

Kenneth Sponsler / Shutterstock.com

Centerville, Ohio

Median home value: $289,988

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 52.7

Total population: 23,796

Percentage of population 65 and older: 28.1%

KenWiedemann / Getty Images

Leland, North Carolina

Median home value: $307,377

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 62.6

Total population: 20,294

Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.8%

Story continues

Courtesy of Redfin.com

Kerrville, Texas

Median home value: $299,344

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 64.6

Total population: 23,370

Percentage of population 65 and older: 28%

Ken Bosma / Wikimedia Commons

Green Valley, Arizona

Median home value: $281,629

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 63

Total population: 20,902

Percentage of population 65 and older: 79.8%

BlazenImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bella Vista, Arkansas

Median home value: $259,931

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 59

Total population: 28,539

Percentage of population 65 and older: 32.5%

Milestone Management / Flickr.com

Sun City, Arizona

Median home value: $292,905

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69

Total population: 38,877

Percentage of population 65 and older: 75.8%

Susanne Pommer / Shutterstock.com

Vero Beach, Florida

Median home value: $306,751

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.2

Total population: 16,857

Percentage of population 65 and older: 28%

DougSchneiderPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hermitage, Pennsylvania

Median home value: $203,499

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 51.3

Total population: 15,693

Percentage of population 65 and older: 26.8%

Shutterstock.com

Tamarac, Florida

Median home value: $307,476

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 75.3

Total population: 65,874

Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.6%

fotoVoyager / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sun City Center, Florida

Median home value: $293,010

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.4

Total population: 24,286

Percentage of population 65 and older: 71.7%

Shutterstock.com

Sebastian, Florida

Median home value: $293,415

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73

Total population: 25,107

Percentage of population 65 and older: 34.6%

Shutterstock.com

North Fort Myers, Florida

Median home value: $282,533

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 71

Total population: 42,770

Percentage of population 65 and older: 46.3%

Newtonian / Shutterstock.com

Bullhead City, Arizona

Median home value: $295,847

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74.7

Total population: 40,252

Percentage of population 65 and older: 29.4%

Shutterstock.com

Lady Lake, Florida

Median home value: $268,723

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 70.7

Total population: 15,426

Percentage of population 65 and older: 50.8%

jthomasweb / Shutterstock.com

Port Charlotte, Florida

Median home value: $278,730

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.7

Total population: 62,327

Percentage of population 65 and older: 30.7%

Shutterstock.com

Tavares, Florida

Median home value: $270,127

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.1

Total population: 16,752

Percentage of population 65 and older: 33%

Chris Pruitt / Wikimedia Commons

Foley, Alabama

Median home value: $238,093

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 65.2

Total population: 18,533

Percentage of population 65 and older: 26.1%

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Port Richey, Florida

Median home value: $269,426

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.6

Total population: 16,223

Percentage of population 65 and older: 28.3%

Stephen B Calvert Clariosophic / Wikimedia Commons

Edgewater, Florida

Median home value: $259,342

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 71.3

Total population: 23,324

Percentage of population 65 and older: 27.7%

bauhaus1000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Aiken, South Carolina

Median home value: $217,469

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 63.5

Total population: 30,671

Percentage of population 65 and older: 26%

Shutterstock.com

Winter Haven, Florida

Median home value: $241,457

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.2

Total population: 41,248

Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.3%

MG_Photos / Shutterstock.com

Zephyrhills, Florida

Median home value: $217,890

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72

Total population: 15,573

Percentage of population 65 and older: 33.6%

More From GOBankingRates

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cheapest cities to retire by analyzing all U.S. cities with populations of more than 10,000 people, narrowing down the list of cities to only those with greater than 25% share of the population being 65 and older, sourced from the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates narrowed the list down even further by making sure the September 2021 median home value of each city was below the national average. From this list of cities, the two main factors used were (1) median home listing price, sourced from Zillow's September 2021 index; and (2) average annual temperature, sourced from Weather Base. All data compiled on Nov. 9, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 22 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire