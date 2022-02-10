22 defendants in custody from middle Georgia to metro Atlanta meth investigation

Feb. 10—MACON — Arrest warrants have been executed and 22 individuals are facing federal charges resulting from an ongoing methamphetamine trafficking investigation in Milledgeville with ties to metro Atlanta. An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

A federal indictment was unsealed charging the following individuals:

—Jarvis Havior, aka J Bo, 30, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, six counts of distribution of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine or cocaine base with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count maintaining a drug-involved premises;

—Paris Binion, 28, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, two counts of possession of cocaine or cocaine base with intent to distribute, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises;

—Maegan Simmons, 24, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

—Dwight Turner, aka Wight, 56, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine;

—Bruce Harrison, 39, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

—Ronald Brewer, 58, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

Story continues

—Matthew Cameron, 47, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

—Annie Collins, 20, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

—Anrico Taylor, aka Rico, 33, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

—Noe Canela, 32, of Lilburn, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

—Nicholas Cuevas-Flores, 36, of Lawrenceville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

—Tyrone Hitchcock, aka T.Y., 47, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

—Macarthur Reeves, aka Mac, 66, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

—Perry Miller, 26, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

—Arturo Marshall, aka Turo, 40, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

—Paul Bentley, aka Old School 56, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

—Alicia Nugent, 37, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

—Dawn Carey, 46, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

—Paul Collins, 59, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

—Amber Vanclief, 31, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

—Ryan Rickard, 48, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances; and,

—Lamont Jackson, 47, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances carries a maximum life imprisonment; the charge of distribution of methamphetamine carries a maximum life imprisonment; the charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute carries a maximum life imprisonment; the charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a maximum life imprisonment; the charge of possession of cocaine or cocaine base with intent to distribute carries a maximum 20 years in prison; the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon carries a maximum 10 years in prison, and the charge of maintaining a drug-involved premises carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts.

This case is being investigated by DEA, FBI, GBI, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, Baldwin County Sherriff's Office, Laurens County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Milledgeville Community Supervision Office, Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office, Jones County Sheriff's Office, Atlanta-Carolina's HIDTA Office and Gwinnett Metro Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Kalim is prosecuting the case.