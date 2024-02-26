Up to $22 an hour without a college degree? Kansas City is hiring for these 10 airport jobs

It’s been almost a year since the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport opened, and you can still get hired there.

The city is looking for employees to work at the airport (MCI). With a high school diploma or GED, you could qualify for any of the following positions.

Kansas City job hunters can apply through the city’s job portal. The airport positions are full time and do not have an application deadline. Work schedules for most of these positions vary by seniority.

While the minimum wage in Missouri is $12.30 an hour, the city pays its employees at least $15 an hour after passing a 2021 ordinance.

Here are 10 open jobs at KCI, including pay, education and experience prerequisites:

Electronics Technician

Pay: Starts at $22.61 per hour



Details: The job consists of installing and repairing electronics systems like motion sensors, public address systems and card readers.

The position requires a high school degree — or equivalent — and three years experience as a telecommunications or electronics technician, or an associates degree in electronics and one year of relevant experience.

Job ID: 517353

Fleet Maintenance Technician

Pay: Starts at $22.61 per hour



Details: This employee will perform repairs on vehicles, including doing tune-ups and changing oil or tires.

The position requires three months of semi-skilled automotive repairs, an automotive trade school or vocational program degree or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Job ID: 517795

Maintenance Mechanic (Aviation)

Pay: Starts at $22.61 per hour



Details: The employee is expected to make repairs both indoors and out, on plumbing, electrical, drywall, asphalt and fencing.

This position requires a high school degree — or equivalent — and four years of mechanical experience, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Job ID: 517193

Maintenance Worker (Aviation)

Pay: Starts at $19.27 per hour



Details: This role involves collecting trash throughout the terminal, and placing it into the truck.

The position requires a high school degree — or equivalent — or six months experience in general labor, according to the job description.

Job ID: 517319

Airport Security Dispatcher

Pay: Starts at $19.27 per hour



Details: This role involves dispatching police or maintenance workers by phone and radio and the employee should be quick and calm in emergency situations.

The position requires a high school degree or equivalent.

Job ID: 517186

Building Maintenance Worker

Pay: Starts at $18.37 per hour



Details: The employee is expected to complete custodial work indoors and outdoors, including shoveling snow, washing windows, cleaning restrooms and completing minor repairs.

The position requires six months of custodial experience and limited building maintenance experience, according to the job description.

Job ID: 517182

Security Officer

Pay: Starts at $18.37 per hour



Details: The two employees will keep KCI and the downtown Wheeler Airport secure. Tasks include keeping people out of unauthorized zones and patrolling the runway.

The position requires a high school degree — or equivalent — and a year of experience as a security guard.

Job ID: 517960

Bus Operator or Trainee

BUS OPERATOR

Pay: Starts at $18.37 per hour

Details: This role involves driving a bus to safely transport passengers between terminals and parking.

The position requires a current Class B commercial driver’s license. In addition, the applicant must have a high school degree or equivalent and six months experience driving vehicles with 15 or more passengers, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Job ID: 517159

TRAINEE

Pay: Starts at $16.12 per hour

Details: Trainees learn the skills required to be a bus operator in a classroom and on the road. Employees will be eligible for promotion to bus operator — with a starting pay of $18.37 per hour — after receiving all required certifications and a six month probationary period.

The position requires a high school degree or equivalent.

Job ID: 517161

Traffic Control Officer

Pay: Starts at $16.92 per hour



Details: The officers are expected to give out parking tickets and patrol the terminal curbs and parking lots.

The position requires a high school degree or equivalent.

Job ID: 517199

Do you have more questions about the job market in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.