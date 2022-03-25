22 indictments handed down

Mar. 25—SCIOTO — A Scioto County resident has been indicted for alleged aggravated trafficking of meth in Clinton County, a first-degree felony, with a further specification alleging the defendant is "a major drug offender".

Haley N. Hughes, 21, of New Boston, Ohio, faces two additional indictment charges as well. Those are aggravated possession of meth, a felony of the first degree (F1); and a charge of possessing criminal tools (F5).

The alleged criminal tools are listed as a 2011 Dodge Charger, $500 cash, and a Samsung cell phone.

The alleged activities reportedly occurred on Aug. 22, 2021.

Along with Hughes Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman, announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on March 18 and returned 22 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

CASSANDRA NOEL PARKER, 29

Kitts Hill, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

SARAH E. ALLEN, 23

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

CHRISTAFER LEE JACKSON, 18

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

JOSEPH J. DAVIS, 36

Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

THOMAS SALLEE, 40

Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

DESHANNON LEE, 32

Ashland, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Endangering Children

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Marihuana

Possession of Heroin

EVELYN RODRIGUEZ, 31

Ashland, Kentucky, was indicted on: Endangering Children

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Marihuana

Possession of Heroin

DAKOTA SHERIDAN KLIBER, 29

Barboursville, West Virginia, was indicted on:

3 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Story continues

3 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

JESSICA LYNN McCORMICK, 32

Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:

3 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

3 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

DARYL EDWARD KELLY, 29

Southfield, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Analog

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Sale or Use of Drugs Not Approved by Food and Drug Administration

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog

BREE M. OSBORNE, 25

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

BREE M. OSBORNE, 25

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

RANDOLPH V. HOCKENHEIMER, 54

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Attempted Importuning

Attempted Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles

JOHN HARVEY WILLIAMS, 29

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Robbery

Domestic Violence

BILLY J. MOSLEY, 32

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

IVAN R. SMALLWOOD, 56

Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

DAVID B. CHAFFINS, 38

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

JEFFREY WAYNE HOLBERT, 32

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

CODY M. NEFF, 23

South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

STEPHANIE M. LEONARD, 35

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Endangering Children

Domestic Violence

Tampering with Evidence

Possession of Cocaine

KAYLA A. BARKER, 29

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Endangering Children

Tampering with Evidence

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

BRIANA MARIE POTTER, 25

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia