22 indictments handed down
Mar. 25—SCIOTO — A Scioto County resident has been indicted for alleged aggravated trafficking of meth in Clinton County, a first-degree felony, with a further specification alleging the defendant is "a major drug offender".
Haley N. Hughes, 21, of New Boston, Ohio, faces two additional indictment charges as well. Those are aggravated possession of meth, a felony of the first degree (F1); and a charge of possessing criminal tools (F5).
The alleged criminal tools are listed as a 2011 Dodge Charger, $500 cash, and a Samsung cell phone.
The alleged activities reportedly occurred on Aug. 22, 2021.
Along with Hughes Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman, announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on March 18 and returned 22 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
CASSANDRA NOEL PARKER, 29
Kitts Hill, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
SARAH E. ALLEN, 23
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
CHRISTAFER LEE JACKSON, 18
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
JOSEPH J. DAVIS, 36
Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
THOMAS SALLEE, 40
Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
DESHANNON LEE, 32
Ashland, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Endangering Children
Tampering with Evidence
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Heroin
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Marihuana
Possession of Heroin
EVELYN RODRIGUEZ, 31
Ashland, Kentucky, was indicted on: Endangering Children
Tampering with Evidence
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Heroin
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Marihuana
Possession of Heroin
DAKOTA SHERIDAN KLIBER, 29
Barboursville, West Virginia, was indicted on:
3 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
3 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
JESSICA LYNN McCORMICK, 32
Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:
3 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
3 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
DARYL EDWARD KELLY, 29
Southfield, Michigan, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Analog
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Sale or Use of Drugs Not Approved by Food and Drug Administration
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog
BREE M. OSBORNE, 25
McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
RANDOLPH V. HOCKENHEIMER, 54
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Attempted Importuning
Attempted Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles
JOHN HARVEY WILLIAMS, 29
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Robbery
Domestic Violence
BILLY J. MOSLEY, 32
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
IVAN R. SMALLWOOD, 56
Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
DAVID B. CHAFFINS, 38
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
JEFFREY WAYNE HOLBERT, 32
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
CODY M. NEFF, 23
South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
STEPHANIE M. LEONARD, 35
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Endangering Children
Domestic Violence
Tampering with Evidence
Possession of Cocaine
KAYLA A. BARKER, 29
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Endangering Children
Tampering with Evidence
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
BRIANA MARIE POTTER, 25
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia