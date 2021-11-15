22-mile police chase ends in St. Cloud Saturday morning with arrest of Loretto man

ST. CLOUD — A police chase that started in Clear Lake early Saturday morning ended in St. Cloud with the arrest of a Loretto man.

Jeremy James Shoemaker, 37, was stopped by police Saturday morning just after 2 a.m., according to information provided by the Becker Police Department. A Becker police officer stopped Shoemaker in Clear Lake while working a special DUI enforcement shift, the release said. During the stop, law enforcement became aware that Shoemaker had a current McLeod County felony warrant out for check forgery. During an attempted arrest, Shoemaker drove away "at a high rate of speed," the release said.

Police pursued Shoemaker for 22 miles, from Clear Lake to southeast St. Cloud, where Shoemaker fled on foot. Police found him and arrested him, after which he was evaluated at St. Cloud Hospital and then booked into Sherburne County jail pending felony charges for fleeing in a motor vehicle, the release said.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: 22-mile police chase ends in St. Cloud with arrest of Loretto man