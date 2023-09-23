22-mile walk brings awareness to veteran suicide
22-mile walk brings awareness to veteran suicide
22-mile walk brings awareness to veteran suicide
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
The Sky-Eagle Collection founder wove critical Native issues into his runway show.
The era of e-commerce has brought choice, convenience, and cardboard boxes. “Everything goes in packaging these days,” said Chantal Emmanuel, co-founder and CTO of LimeLoop, which is a participant in the TechCrunch 2023 Battlefield 200 startup competition. Emmanuel and Ashley Etling, LimeLoop’s other co-founder and the company’s CEO, had worked together previously at an industrial design firm that shipped samples in reusable packaging.
Whether you want to save Hyrule or bring chaos to Los Santos, you can do so without breaking the bank.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
UAW president Shawn Fain announced the union was expanding its "stand up" strikes but skipping action against Ford.
Two Fed officials made it clear Friday that more tightening could be needed to bring down inflation.
Microsoft's Bing is gaining a number of AI improvements, including support for OpenAI's new DALLE-E 3 model, more personalized answers in search and chat, and tools that will watermark images as being AI-generated. The company announced these and other Windows and Bing news at an event this week in New York, where it also introduced new Surface devices that include built-in AI experiences. The company said its Windows 11 upgrade will bring a number of AI improvements, including the addition of its AI helper Copilot starting on September 26, which will then expand across Bing, Edge and Microsoft 365 Copilot this fall.
Talk about old news: The European Union has reimposed a fine (totalling €376.36 million) on Intel for antitrust violations dating back decades. Veteran tech watchers may recall the chipmaker was slapped with a much bigger fine, of over a billion euros, by the EU back in 2009 which found Intel had abused its dominance in the market for chips to exclude rival AMD by paying PC manufacturers and retailers to delay, cancel or simply not sell products containing AMD's chips. Today's development follows a ruling last year by the EU's General Court -- after a 2017 decision by the bloc's top court referring the case back to the lower court for review -- which annulled part of the Commission's original decision concerning so-called "conditional rebates" (aka, its claim Intel had given whole or partial rebates to PC makers on condition they bought all/almost all their x86 CPUs from Intel); but confirmed the unlawfulness of Intel's "naked restrictions" (aka, paying PC makers to halt or delay the launch of specific products containing rival x86 CPUs and limit the sales channels available to these products).
True Anomaly has landed a $17.4 million contract from the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command to help the warfighter make critical decisions in the space domain. The startup, which was founded less than two years ago, is tasked with developing a suite of space domain awareness (SDA) capabilities for the Space Force. The 48-month-long contract will be delivered via a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase 3 contract.
"It was such an emotional moment and one that I will remember for the rest of my life."
We kick off our 2023-24 draft tiers with the fantasy defensemen!
Time to cut the cord! With its built-in Wi-Fi, this Insignia beauty lets you break free from cable.
Commenters are calling it "literally genius."
Apple’s watchOS 10 brings a new feature in the Mindfulness app that gives you the option of logging your feelings and moods directly on your watch face. Here’s a guide on how to navigate that new feature.
Generative AI has brought a host of copyright issues to the fore. Just this week, authors including George R.R. Martin, led by the Authors Guild, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging that the startup's viral AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, was trained on their work without their knowledge or consent. Onstage at Disrupt 2023, Anastasis Germanidis, one of the co-founders of Runway, a company developing generative AI tools for video, said that his company is "still exploring" the right approach to training AI models on artists' and creators' works.
Joe Johnson fits some dog time and a yoga session into his mornings before heading off for a day full of figure skating lessons. The post Step inside the wake-up routine of a NYC-based figure skater: ‘That time is precious in the morning’ appeared first on In The Know.
More than 20,000 shoppers love this drapey beauty. Plus, it comes in 26 colors.
The addition of Immersive Audio makes all the difference on Bose's latest noise-canceling earbuds.
Each household can request four tests starting September 25.