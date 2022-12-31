$22 million worth of methamphetamine seized during traffic stop in Hall County, deputies say
Over $20 million worth of drugs were seized in Hall County, according to authorities.
Hall County deputies were conducting a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood just after 3 p.m. on Friday.
During the stop, deputies reportedly found 305 kilos of liquid methamphetamine.
The drugs were being transported in several gas can-like containers, the release states.
The illegal drugs have an estimated street value of $22 million.
Deputies arrested Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Aldolfo Solorio Garcia, 31.
The duo remains in the Hall County jail and is charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
