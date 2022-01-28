22 of the most daring red carpet looks reality stars have worn

Holly Madison arrives at the 2010 Playboy's Playmate of the Year in Las Vegas on May 15, 2010. David Becker/WireImage/Getty Images

Reality TV stars are known for embracing drama both on and off the red carpet.

From the Kardashians to the cast of "Jersey Shore," these celebs aren't afraid to push boundaries.

Here's a look at the most shocking, revealing, and daring outfits reality stars have ever worn.

Less than a year after "Jersey Shore" hit television screens, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards in a white mini dress.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards. Gregg DeGuire/MTV/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The breakout reality star paired the reflective dress with a pair of gold heels and silver jewelry at the 2010 awards.

In 2011, Snooki arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards in a low-cut dress with gold detailing.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She paired the daring look with matching gold jewelry.

Recently, Snooki proved her style is more elevated but just as daring.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

Polizzi attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in a black silk romper, floor-length matching robe, and glittering silver accessories.

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" won the award for best docu-reality show at the event.

"10+ years in the making & we finally won popcorns!" Polizzi wrote on Instagram, referencing the popcorn-shaped trophies. "So grateful & thankful for our fans, production company & Mtv family! Congrats to my roomies,second fam,best friends since 2009. love yew!"

In 2010, fellow "Jersey Shore" cast member Jenni "J-Woww" Farley arrived at an event wearing a graphic T-shirt and cut-off shorts.

Jenni "J-Woww" Farley arrives to host an evening at the Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on September 24, 2010. Steven Lawton/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She kept the accessories simple in comparison to her daring look but opted for a pair of thigh-high black boots.

Farley's style has come a long way, as she showed in 2016.

Jenni "J-Woww" Farley attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic/Getty Images

To attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, she wore a floor-length gown with a plunging neckline and sheer cut-outs by Pnina Tornai.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes attended the 2020 Rolling Stone Live event in Miami in a red-and-gold patterned outfit.

NeNe Leakes attends Rolling Stone Live Miami at SLS South Beach on February 1, 2020. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

She paired the attention-grabbing look with a simple black clutch.

"The Girls Next Door" star Holly Madison wore a barely there pink mini dress to attend Playboy's Playmate of the Year awards ceremony in 2010.

Holly Madison arrives at the 2010 Playboy's Playmate of the Year at The Palms Casino Resort on May 15, 2010. David Becker/WireImage/Getty Images

Madison has recently spoken out about her time living in the Playboy mansion, dropping a number of bombshells about what it was really like to be one of Hugh Hefner's live-in girlfriends.

"I was in this cycle of misery," the reality star said in an episode of A&E's new "Secrets of Playboy" series.

Tiffany "New York" Pollard attended a 2007 movie premiere wearing a low-cut mini dress.

Tiffany "New York" Pollard at the "This Christmas" premiere at the Cinerama Dome on November 12, 2007. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

The reality star, who shot to fame after appearing on Flavor Flav's dating show "Flavor of Love," paired the otherwise revealing look with black tights.

Paris Hilton, who starred on "The Simple Life," is famous for her daring fashion statements.

Paris Hilton arrives for the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images

In 2002, she attended the MTV Video Music Awards wearing a hot pink floral halter top, low-waisted skirt, and matching mini bag.

Hilton's style has evolved a lot, but she still isn't afraid to wear daring outfits.

Paris Hilton attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show in October 2020. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

When Hilton attended Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show in October 2020, she opted for a high-low gown with sheer paneling in the front and a cage detail on her midriff. Hilton also appeared in the fashion show's closing number wearing hot pink lingerie.

Hilton looked like a fashionable disco ball at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Paris Hilton attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images

The dress was designed by the New York-based fashion design duo The Blonds and featured crystals, mirror fragments, and spikes.

Nicole Richie, who starred alongside Hilton on "The Simple Life," also wore daring looks on the red carpet during the early 2000s.

Nicole Richie in 2004. Chris Weeks/WireImage/Getty Images

The socialite paired a simple yellow dress with a matching headscarf, gold handbag, and stiletto heels to attend an event in 2004.

To the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys, "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness wore a dress with a mesh top and sequined skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Jonathan Van Ness attends the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

For the event, the "Getting Curious" star paired the Maison Margiela dress with a Prada clutch and Pierre Hardy platform booties.

"We absolutely came to slay this lewk & f--- a gender norm," Van Ness wrote in an Instagram post sharing the outfit.

"Queer Eye" star Tan France is famous for his fashion know-how, and this bold look at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party proves it's deserved.

Tan France attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The "Next in Fashion" host wore an ivory-colored suit with a cropped jacket and a statement-making black bow tie.

To attend her first Met Gala, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Kim Kardashian wore a head-to-toe floral gown by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2013 Met Gala. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

At the time, Kardashian was pregnant with her first child, North West. However, while the 2013 look is undoubtedly memorable, Kardashian later revealed she was upset by people's reactions to the bold gown and how it had been dubbed "the couch dress."

"I was crying, like, the whole way home because I just couldn't believe it. There were all these memes about me and this couch," she told Vogue in 2019.

Kardashian also wore Givenchy to attend the LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala in 2015.

Kim Kardashian attends the LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala in 2015. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The dress, pulled straight from the designer's Spring 2016 collection, was completely sheer and perfectly displayed Kardashian's baby bump.

To attend the E! People's Choice Awards in 2018, Kardashian wore a sheer archival dress from Jean Paul Gaultier.

Kim Kardashian backstage during the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The dress, which originally appeared in Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 1996 collection, featured sheer detailing and highlighted the reality star's famous curves.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister, Kylie Jenner, turned heads in this bold look at the 2019 Met Gala.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2019 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The gown was designed by Versace and featured a see-through netted skirt, purple feather-trimmed bottom, and plunging neckline. Jenner paired the look with purple hair and matching lilac feather sleeves.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner aren't the only "KUWTK" stars to go for daring looks on the red carpet.

Khloe Kardashian attends the 2016 Angel Ball. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian wore a sheer, sparkling "naked dress" to attend the 2016 Angel Ball.

Kendall Jenner wore a sheer black gown over high-waisted black undergarments to attend a Longchamp event in Paris in 2018.

Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp 70th Anniversary Celebration at Opera Garnier on September 11, 2018. Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

She paired the bold look with a simple red lip and pulled-back hair.

To attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Jenner wore a striking gown with waist-high slits and a halter neckline.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The model paired the gown, designed by couture designer Rami Kadi, with practically no accessories and a pair of black ankle-strap pumps.

Jenner arrived at the 2021 Met Gala wearing a sheer gown by Givenchy.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage

The see-through gown was inspired by one of Audrey Hepburn's costumes in "My Fair Lady."

