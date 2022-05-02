22-year-old accused of shooting, killing his father at his Douglas County home

A man is in custody after deputies say he shot and killed his father.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office found 58-year-old Earl Kyler dead inside his home Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said they found Kyler with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced at the scene.

It took only a few hours for investigators to identify Kyler’s son Javon Kyler, 22, as a suspect in his death.

The sheriff’s office put out warrants for his arrest. Family members told Javon Kyler about the warrants and the 22-year-old turned himself into police.

Javon Kyler is charged with murder, aggravated stalking and aggravated assault. Deputies have not released a motive.

