22-year-old accused of shooting, killing his father at his Douglas County home
A man is in custody after deputies say he shot and killed his father.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office found 58-year-old Earl Kyler dead inside his home Saturday afternoon.
Deputies said they found Kyler with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced at the scene.
It took only a few hours for investigators to identify Kyler’s son Javon Kyler, 22, as a suspect in his death.
The sheriff’s office put out warrants for his arrest. Family members told Javon Kyler about the warrants and the 22-year-old turned himself into police.
Javon Kyler is charged with murder, aggravated stalking and aggravated assault. Deputies have not released a motive.
