22-year-old arrested in Cary shooting that killed one, injured another

Cary police have arrested a 22-year-old in the fatal shooting of a man near an apartment complex last week.

Luis Mario Velasquez-Guevara of Cary has been charged with murder, attempted murder and felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, the town’s police department said late Saturday.

He was found in Raleigh, police said.

The arrest comes after Gilbert Noel Guzman, 34, was found fatally shot around 7 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot on Village Greenway, The News & Observer previously reported.

Another person was also injured in the shooting.

Police said they believe all of the people involved knew one another.

“We send our deepest sympathies to Mr. Guzman’s family during this unimaginable time of grief,” said Deputy Chief Shawn Anderson in a news release. “We are hopeful Mr. Velasquez-Guevara’s arrest brings justice for the Guzman family.”

Shootings and violent crime are rare in Cary, with just one other murder reported so far this year.

The town saw two shootings across 2020, The N&O previously reported.

In 2021, there have been at least four other shootings in Cary, one of which killed one person and injured three others.