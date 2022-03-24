22-year-old arrested in connection to deadly 'gunfight' at Arkansas car show

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a car show in Dumas, Arkansas, that killed one person and left 26 injured over the weekend, state police announced.

Brandon Deandra Knight, 22, of Jacksonville, was arrested Wednesday after being released from a Dumas hospital, Arkansas State Police said in a news release. He was charged with first-degree battery and aggravated assault, officials said.

Knight is being held at the Dumas City Jail and his first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday. A judge set his bond at $100,000 at a hearing Wednesday, NBC News affiliate KARK of Little Rock, Arkansas, reported.

Gunfire broke out at the Dumas car show late Saturday evening in what was described as a shootout between two people, state police said during a Sunday news conference.

“The bottom line on this is just two individuals got into a gunfight,” Col. William J. Bryant said. “Unfortunately we had multi victims of the shooting incident.”

A total of 26 people were wounded by the gunfire, including five children between the ages of 19 months to 11 years old, state police said.

One person was killed. The victim, identified by the agency as Cameron Shaffer, 23, of Jacksonville, died at the Dumas hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The car show was part of a community event held each spring called Hood-Nic, which is short for neighborhood picnic. The event, which helps raise funds for scholarships and school supplies, also included a bonfire, a basketball tournament, musical performances, a teen party and a balloon release.

Video from the grounds of the event verified by NBC News showed a setup similar to a music festival, with a stage, food concessions, tarp-covered booths, and dirt-covered pedestrian paths.

The event’s organizers, a nonprofit group called the Hoodnic Foundation, said it was “heartbroken and in shock at what took place during tonight’s car show,” in statement posted to its Facebook page.