22-year-old arrested on multiple gun charges in Santa Rosa

(KRON) – A Santa Rosa resident was arrested on several weapon charges after allegedly loitering, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

SRPD Special Enforcement Team officers say they witnessed two subjects loitering at the 900 Block of Sunset Avenue at 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 20.

The officers contacted the subjects and said there was probable cause for a weapons search. According to the police, one of the subjects was in possession of a loaded, concealed, Glock Model 21 45 caliber handgun. The subject was identified as 22-year-old Santa Rosa resident Jose Rubio. According to the police investigation, Rubio is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Rubio was arrested and booked on multiple felony weapons charges.

The other subject was a minor and was not charged with any crime, police said.

