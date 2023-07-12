22-year-old arrested as second suspect in April capital murder case, Fort Worth police say

A second suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old man in April, according to Fort Worth police records.

Jordan Thurman, 22, of Forest Hill, was booked into the Fort Worth Jail around 3:20 p.m. Thurman faces a capital murder charge in the death of Jailon Freeman.

Freeman was fatally shot outside a south Fort Worth apartment building in the 5100 block of Ivy Wood Lane the afternoon of April 4. Fort Worth police were dispatched to that location around 2:30 p.m. regarding a shooting call. They found the victim dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said at the time that Freeman had been involved in an argument with someone, and that person shot him and fled the scene. Authorities have since learned that Freeman was shot during a robbery or attempted robbery, according to court records.

The other suspect arrested in the case is Freeman’s cousin, 23-year-old Jacoby Roberts, who turned himself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on May 31. Court records show that Roberts is charged with capital murder and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail with bond set at $500,000.

Thurman also has been moved to the county jail with bond set at $500,000, according to jail records.