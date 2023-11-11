22-year-old arrested for sexual exploitation of children in Banks County, GBI says

A Banks County man was arrested for sexually exploiting children, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said Damion Jackson McCluskey, 22, was investigated by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit after receiving a cyber tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip alleged that McCluskey possessed and was distributing child sexual abuse materials, according to GBI.

On Tuesday, GBI said their agents used a search warrant to search McCluskey’s home in Banks County, finding and seizing multiple electronic devices.

GBI digital forensic investigators said the evidence revealed McCluskey possessed child sexual abuse material and was distributing it.

McCluskey was arrested and booked into custody at the Banks County Jail with assistance of the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, GBI said.

