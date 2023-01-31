A 22-year-old assistant basketball coach is accused of posing as a teenage girl during a junior varsity game

A screenshot of a video showing what appears to be Arlisha Boykins, circled, playing a junior varsity basketball game. WAVY-10/ YouTube

A 22-year-old assistant coach is accused of posing as a 13-year-old at a varsity basketball game.

Officials are investigating the incident and the assistant coach no longer works for the district.

The father of the teenager told WAVY-10 that he was "shocked" and that his family wanted an apology.

School officials in Portsmouth, Virginia, are investigating a former assistant coach who allegedly posed as a 13-year-old player in a junior varsity basketball game, local media outlet WAVY-10 reported.

The teenage player for Churchland High School's junior varsity team was out of town playing in a club basketball tournament when Arlisha Boykins, 22, pretended to be her at a game on January 21, according to the parents of the 13-year-old girl, per WAVY-10.

In a video of the game against Nansemond River High School, a player that WAVY-10 identified as Boykins can be seen making plays and high-fiving other players on the team of teenagers.

Boykins is no longer employed by Portsmouth Public Schools, The Hill reported.

Boykins and Churchland High School did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

As a result of the incident, the team's remaining games for the season have been canceled, according to The Hill, a decision apparently made by the team's players and their parents.

Speaking about the incident, the 13-year-old girl's father told WAVY-10 that "coaches always preach to the kids about integrity and those types of things, so I was just shocked."

The parents also told the local news outlet that their daughter no longer wanted to attend Churchland High School, and that they were seeking an apology from the school division.

Read the original article on Insider