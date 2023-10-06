22-year-old Beaufort man wanted for June murder outside party at Boundary Street hotel

Almost four months after a deadly shooting outside a party at Beaufort’s Quality Inn, the Beaufort Police Department is accusing 22-year-old Trevaughn Eugene Hipp of firing the fatal shots.

Investigators have obtained arrest warrants for Hipp for the murder of 24-year-old Hardeeville man Jaquavious Washington, who was reportedly shot to death while trying to run from the parking lot of the hotel. Hipp also faces charges of discharging a firearm into a vehicle and unlawful possession of weapons, according to police.

The shooting took place on June 10, during a party inside a ground-floor banquet room of Quality Inn, located on Boundary Street. A dispute broke out among the crowd, according to Beaufort police, as the suspected gunman threatened multiple times to shoot Washington.

Trying to leave, Washington began driving away from the hotel around 11 p.m., striking an uninjured pedestrian near Starbucks on his way out — but police believe Hipp fired several shots at the moving car, which swerved and became stuck on a nearby curb.

Washington was gunned down as he tried to run from the stranded car. He was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. Police say Hipp fled on foot.

Residents should keep their distance and call 911 immediately if they see Hipp, police say, as the man is considered armed and dangerous. He is know to frequent the Grays Hill area of northern Beaufort County.

Anyone with information about this shooting or Hipp’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator Andersen at 843-322-7941 or the Beaufort Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 843-322-7938, referencing case no. 23B24199.