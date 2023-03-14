22-year-old brother shoots, kills 21-year-old sister over a video game in Cincinnati

A family attested that a 21-year-old woman’s brother shot and killed her after an argument over a video game.

Cincinnati Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Craft Street at around 11:10 p.m. Friday on reports of a person being shot, WCPO reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She would later succumb to her injuries at the scene and die.

Ahmyah Stanley was later identified as the victim.

Her family spoke with WCPO and accused her brother, later identified as Myshawn Stanley, 22, of killing his sister because he wanted to play Fortnite when she wanted to watch a television program.

“He’s very violent and aggressive. So, he jumped on her, wrestling with her,” Ahmyah’s aunt, Tasha Lett, claimed. “She got away. She was going up the steps. She got three steps from the top to go to my cousin’s to get away from him. She didn’t realize he had a gun. He shot her. She turned away.”

Lett then accused Myshawn of shooting his sister an additional six times before walking out of the home.

Ahmyah was reportedly alive when officers arrived, but died soon after.

Family and friends held a vigil Monday night for Ahmyah, remembering her as a protective and caring sister.

“She was the only one who protected him. She was the only one who stood up for him, helped him, try to make sure he had a roof over his head. So, to think that he would do something this, you can’t wrap your head around it,” Alicia Stanley said.

However, other family members figured that Myshawn would injure someone.

“Deep down, I always knew Myshawn would hurt somebody because he was always so angry. But, I never thought he would take ‘Miss B’ away from us,” Ahmyah’s aunt, Dina Meece, informed.

Ahmyah’s grandmother, Misty Wood, even said that he threatened to kill his sister before the shooting.

“He kept saying to me he was going to kill her,” Wood said. “If he gets the death penalty, that’s what he should get.”

“I lost a niece and I lost a nephew because he’ll hopefully be in prison for the rest of his life and probably in hell,” Meece said. “God will not forgive him for that.”

On Saturday, the Hamilton County SWAT team, assisted by the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit and Colerain Township Police Department, arrested Myshawn on an open warrant.

He appeared in Hamilton County courts Monday, receiving a bond set at $500,000.

Ahmyah was described as a “bright, vibrant, and determined person who had dreams to become a hair stylist for abused women and children” by her family.











