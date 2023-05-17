22-year-old Burleson man who allegedly idolized Columbine shooters charged with possessing homemade bomb

May 17—BURLESON, Texas — A Burleson man who allegedly idolized the Columbine High School shooters has been charged with possessing a homemade bomb, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

Noah Robert Calderon, 22, was charged via criminal complaint on April 18 and indicted on May 10 on one count of possession of a destructive device. He made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton on Monday.

"This defendant exhibited several indicators of potential violence: a fascination with mass shooters, an obsession with weapons, and hatred towards a protected class. What's worse, he had allegedly progressed from ideation to planning and preparation," Simonton said in a statement. "In apprehending Mr. Calderon, we may have averted mass tragedy. We are especially grateful to the tipster who alerted law enforcement to Mr. Calderon's concerning social media posts. We encourage anyone who witnesses worrisome behavior to report it to law enforcement. Texas iWatch is anonymous and available 24/7."

Burleson Police Department arrested Calderon on April 17 on state charges of possession of prohibited weapons, possession of components of explosives and deadly conduct.

Pursuant to a federal search warrant, the FBI and BPD conducted a search of Calderon's property in the 700 block of Pecan Street, where they found a potentially volatile substance. Out of an abundance of caution, they evacuated the surrounding area while they safely disposed of it.

According to court documents, the FBI was alerted to SnapChat images allegedly posted by Calderon in October 2022. In the posts, Calderon allegedly shared images of homemade explosives, including one marked "SS" — an apparent reference to the infamous Nazi paramilitary organization.

On his social media accounts, Calderon also allegedly embraced white supremacist ideology and professed a fascination with high-profile mass shootings, particularly the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School that also included attempted bombings. That shooting left 12 other students and one teacher dead.

Story continues

Calderon also posted numerous images of himself in tactical-style vests posing with AR-15-style rifles and handguns and shared Columbine-themed memes.

In March, FBI received a tip that Calderon had detonated a homemade bomb in a residential neighborhood. Several 911 calls about a loud concussive sound and smoke corroborated the account.

Shortly thereafter, agents reviewed Calderon's Google account and found searches for the Columbine killers, the Charleston (South Carolina) church shooter, "pipe bomb how to make," "how to make propane bombs" and "wear (sic) were the propane bombs in Columbine," as well as searches of the names of several local public schools. They also searched e-commerce activity, which showed that Calderon allegedly bought two pounds of potassium percholorate, one pound of aluminum powder and a striped fuse online.

On April 17, agents executed a federal search warrant at Calderon's home in Burleson. In the garage, they located a brown shoe box that contained items that could be used to make and detonate a bomb, including a glass jar marked "frag," which contained metal bb's and lead. Near the cardboard box was a white plastic container with 659.2 grams of explosive powder. In Calderon's room, they recovered a handwritten document labeled "Manifesto" that glorified the Columbine shooters and espoused white supremacy.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Dallas Field Office, the Burleson Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives' Dallas Field Division conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Weimer is prosecuting the case.