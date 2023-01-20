22-year-old charged in 2021 murder in east Raleigh, police say

Police arrested a suspect Wendesday who is accused of killing a 38-year-old man in east Raleigh two years ago.

Raleigh police arrested Dontavion Hy-keem Miller, 22, and charged him with the murder of Steve Alphonso Martin.

Martin died after he was shot on Feb. 25, 2021 in the 2100 block of Milburnie Road. The area is off Raleigh Boulevard and near Enloe Magnet High School.

Martin lived in Raleigh, according to public records.

Police say officers responded to a call about a shooting that night around 7 p.m. and found Martin suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to WakeMed where he later died.

According to 911 calls obtained by The News & Observer at the time, two callers reported hearing six gunshots and a car driving away.

One caller said the front door of the home where the shots were fired was left open.

Miller, of Raleigh, has arrest records dating back to when he was 17-years-old with charges ranging from burglary to possession of a stolen firearm or vehicle, according to public records.

Police have not released a possible motive for the incident or other details about Martin’s death.

They say the investigation is on-going.

This is a developing story.