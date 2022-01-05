22-year-old charged with felony murder after an alleged drug deal, robbery turns deadly

A 22-year-old Montgomery man is facing a felony murder charge in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man days before Christmas.

Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers took Herve' Tywan Owens, Jr., into custody Tuesday evening.

Owens is charged in connection with the death of Michael Woods, 20, on Dec. 22. Officers and medics were called to the 5800 block of Darien Drive that Wednesday about 8:10 p.m.

Woods, who'd been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court records filed Wednesday, Owens was charged with "felony murder," a subsection under the Alabama criminal statute for murder.

A person can be charged under Alabama's felony murder statute if the alleged offense involves a felony "clearly dangerous to human life" and if that person, during the course of or flight from said offense, causes the death of another person.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said the two were engaged in a drug deal when the shooting occurred.

"It is further alleged the victim may have pulled a gun out to rob the defendant, and at that point the defendant shot and killed the victim," Bailey said.

Bailey said that while the circumstances may sound like self defense, if the two were engaged in a crime at the time of the shooting, Owens can be held liable under state law.

Owens, upon his arrest, was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility with bail set at $150,000.

