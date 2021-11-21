22-year-old charged in Friday deaths of elderly couple in Oceola Township

Chance Hallam was arraigned Sunday on two counts of open homicide following the deaths of an elderly couple in Oceola Township on Friday.

Hallam, 22, is charged in the deaths of Dale Dormanen, 75, and Joan Dormanen, 79, who were found dead in their home. Hallam also lived at the residence, according to Friday reports from the Michigan State Police.

Hallam is being held without bond at the Livingston County Jail.

Judge Daniel Bain ordered Hallam to undergo competency and criminal responsibility evaluations, at the request of Hallam's attorney, Kristina Dunne.

Law enforcement received a call at 7:16 a.m. Friday from Hallam for an active threat complaint. When police arrived, they took Hallam into custody as he exited the home, according to MSP.

Friday's deaths were the third and fourth homicides in Livingston County in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Chance Hallam charged in death of elderly Oceola Twp. couple