22-year-old charged with murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer, police say

Gwinnett County police have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for shooting and killing a correctional officer earlier this week.

Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 59-year-old Scott Riner. Police say he was arrested on Main St. in Lithonia.

Riner was shot just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning outside the Gwinnett County Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road.

Investigators believe Abdulkadir and Riner got into a confrontation before the shooting. Riner’s co-workers found him shot in the parking lot, according to police.

Riner had worked in the correctional facility for 10 years.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the facility Tuesday, where work release residents shared kind words about Riner.

The residents who are housed at the facility but allowed to leave for work said Riner treated them with respect and didn’t judge them or look down on them.

Abdulkadir will be taken back to Gwinnett and booked into the Gwinnett Detention Center.

