22-year-old Charlotte man killed in Marshall Township crash

MARSHALL TWP. — The cause of a single-vehicle crash that killed a 22-year-old Charlotte man Monday in Marshall Township is under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

Brady Pritchard was discovered by a passerby off the south side of Verona Road, east of 12 Mile Road, Monday after his vehicle veered off the road and into a group of trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. It was not clear when the crash occurred.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. It is unknown at this time if speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

