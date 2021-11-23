22-year-old college student killed in possible road rage shooting, Illinois cops say

A 22-year-old college student home for Thanksgiving break died last weekend in what police say appears to have been a road rage shooting.

Daniel Lobo was six months away from completing a Master’s degree in biology from Southern Illinois University, according to an obituary. He was back home in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan early Nov. 20 when a vehicle he was riding in was involved in a possible road rage incident with another car, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lobo was in the front passenger seat as the driver in the vehicle he was in drove recklessly, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver began to slow down when another vehicle pulled behind the car.

A person inside the second vehicle began shooting and one round struck Lobo, the sheriff’s office said. The 22-year-old was struck in the back, WLS reported.

Lobo was taken to a Waukegan hospital, where he “was pronounced deceased after being brought into the emergency room,” according to the sheriffs office.

“Just because you got cut off. You know what I mean?” René Lobo, Daniel’s father, told WLS. “That’s not right. That person cannot be on the street anymore.”

Southern Illinois University Chancellor Austin Lane announced the student’s death Nov. 21 on the university’s Facebook page. Lobo is the fourth student at the Carbondale university to die this school year, according to The Southern Illinoisan.

He was described in his obituary as an avid baseball player who had a love for music, with oldies and bachata being his favorites.

“He was a sweetheart, a dedicated and smart young man,” the obituary states. “He spent most of his time studying, playing sports, visiting family and friends.”

Lobo’s father also commented on his son’s death on Facebook, saying the emptiness will stay with him until he dies.

“The day you were born I was there. The day a bullet took away your precious life I was on my way to work,” René Lobo said. “How I wish I was there to shield you with my body so you can continue your life full (of) goals and dreams.”

An autopsy for Daniel Lobo was scheduled for Nov. 22, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 847-599-7000.

His visitation is scheduled for Nov. 26 in Waukegan, with the funeral the next day in Libertyville.

