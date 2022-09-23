22-year-old Dallas rapper BFG Straap shot to death, another man killed in Dallas shooting

A Dallas rapper who was driven to a hospital in a private vehicle died Thursday afternoon after being shot, Dallas police said.

A second man also was shot to death at the scene.

Dallas police have not released any information on a motive for the fatal shooting.

Dallas police identified the rapper as 22-year-old Antywon Dillard. The Dallas Morning News reported that he was known as BFG Straap.

The other victim was 26-year-old Cory Medina Lucien, according to Dallas police.

Dallas officers responded at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Casey Street in Dallas.

Police found Lucien, who had been shot multiple times, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers learned that a second victim, Dillard, was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Dillard or BFG Straap, who grew up in east Dallas, has almost 10,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 17,400 monthly listeners on Spotify. The rapper released his first album “STRAAP A MANIAC” in 2019 and his latest album “11:11″ less than a month ago.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Kim Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or by email at kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov.