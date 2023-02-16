22-year-old Gainesville man arrested by deputies after being found with drugs, thousands in cash

A 22-year-old Gainesville man has been arrested after police found him with various drugs and thousands in cash.

On Monday afternoon, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Patrick Johnsa after seizing approximately five grams of cocaine, two pounds of marijuana, 19 ounces of marijuana gummies and roughly $7,600 cash.

Deputies performed the search of of Johnsa’s home at the 5000 block of Trudy Circle.

According to deputies, the street value of the drugs seized amounted to $22,400.

According to the preliminary investigation, Johnsa received the drugs through the mail from fraudulent addresses in California.

Johnsa facessix different possession charges.

Deputies also charged Johnsa with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Johnsa was in the Hall County Jail without bond as of Wednesday morning, Feb. 15. The case remains under investigation.

