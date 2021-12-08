22-year-old Garland man wanted after shooting at officers in neighborhood, police say

Authorities were searching Wednesday for a 22-year-old Garland man who is accused of opening fire at Garland police after he got out of a vehicle that was reported stolen.

After shooting at police, Aaron Quiroz Jr. fled into a Garland residential neighborhood and escaped, police said in a news release.

Quiroz is considered armed and dangerous, and authorities said residents should not approach him if located.

No officers were injured in the shooting, Garland police said.

The incident began about 10 p.m. Tuesday near North Garland Avenue and Buckingham Road.

Garland police saw a stolen 2005 Toyota 4Runner in the area and attempted to stop it.

The driver, later identified as Quiroz, accelerated and led officers on a chase before he stopped in the 900 block of Alamo Lane, police said.

When he exited the car, Quiroz is accused of shooting at police, who took cover. Officers did not return fire, Garland police said.

Quiroz fled into the neighborhood, which was searched by authorities. The 22-year-old was not found.

Garland police described him as a Hispanic man, about 6 feet tall, weighing about 150 pounds and last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

An arrest warrant on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant has been issued for Quiroz.

Anyone with information on Quiroz should call 911.