22-year-old Garland man wanted after shooting at officers in neighborhood, police say

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

Authorities were searching Wednesday for a 22-year-old Garland man who is accused of opening fire at Garland police after he got out of a vehicle that was reported stolen.

After shooting at police, Aaron Quiroz Jr. fled into a Garland residential neighborhood and escaped, police said in a news release.

Quiroz is considered armed and dangerous, and authorities said residents should not approach him if located.

A search was underway Wednesday for 22-year-old Aaron Quiroz Jr., who is accused of shooting at police in a residential neighborhood. No injuries were reported.
A search was underway Wednesday for 22-year-old Aaron Quiroz Jr., who is accused of shooting at police in a residential neighborhood. No injuries were reported.

No officers were injured in the shooting, Garland police said.

The incident began about 10 p.m. Tuesday near North Garland Avenue and Buckingham Road.

Garland police saw a stolen 2005 Toyota 4Runner in the area and attempted to stop it.

The driver, later identified as Quiroz, accelerated and led officers on a chase before he stopped in the 900 block of Alamo Lane, police said.

When he exited the car, Quiroz is accused of shooting at police, who took cover. Officers did not return fire, Garland police said.

Quiroz fled into the neighborhood, which was searched by authorities. The 22-year-old was not found.

Garland police described him as a Hispanic man, about 6 feet tall, weighing about 150 pounds and last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

An arrest warrant on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant has been issued for Quiroz.

Anyone with information on Quiroz should call 911.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man killed, US Marshal wounded during federal task force raid on Columbus' Southeast Side

    A law enforcement officer was shot Wednesday morning on Four Seasons Drive in Columbus' Southeast Side, in addition to a suspect.

  • Blinken faces global challenges in round-the-world trip

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken will confront a number of daunting global challenges as he embarks this week on an around-the-world diplomatic tour that will test the Biden administration’s resolve on various fronts . From Russia and Ukraine to China and Myanmar, Blinken will have a full agenda as he travels first to Britain and then on to Southeast Asia for what will be his longest overseas trip yet as America’s top diplomat. The State Department announced Wednesday that Blinken will attend a meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers in England this weekend before flying on to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

  • UK PM sorry for staff joking about lockdown party

    Britain could implement tougher COVID-19 measures as soon as Thursday to try to slow the Omicron variant.Reports indicate that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could announce so-called Plan B measures, which include home working and vaccine passports for large venues.The news comes as Johnson faces a backlash after a video surfaced showing senior Downing Street staff laughing about holding a Christmas Party during lockdown.The video, leaked to the UK's ITV on Tuesday (December 7), dates from December 22, 2020.It shows Johnson's staff, including his former press secretary Allegra Stratton, holding a mock press conference, joking and laughing about a Downing Street Christmas party "on Friday night", when such festivities were banned.Stratton has now resigned from her current role as a government spokesperson.Johnson has faced questions and criticism since the Daily Mirror newspaper reported last week there were many social gatherings at his 10 Downing Street office over the Christmas period.At the time, tens of millions of people were banned from meeting close family and friends to celebrate - or even bidding farewell to dying relatives.Before it was released, Johnson said he was satisfied no lockdown restrictions had been broken.Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (8 December), Johnson apologised for the video."Mr Speaker, I apologise, I apologise unreservedly for the offence it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives, but I repeat, Mr Speaker, that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no COVID rules were broken and that is what I have been repeatedly assured."He also ordered an inquiry and said disciplinary action would be taken if the rules were broken.

  • Baby ejected from SUV in I-85 crash has died, Durham police say

    The 9-month-old was critically injured last week when the driver crashed into a guardrail in a curve.

  • Farmers ask US Justice Department to investigate fertilizer price spikes

    Farmers have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether recent spikes in fertilizer prices are attributable to market manipulation by fertilizer companies, according to a letter sent Wednesday by the Family Farm Action Alliance. The group, which has more than 6,000 farmer and rural members, alleges fertilizer companies are setting prices “not based on basic supply and demand, but rather on the price the farmer is paid for their commodity crops.” Global fertilizer prices have reached record highs this year, in part due to soaring prices for the natural gas used to produce them, and severe storms in the United States that disrupted production.

  • 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 product manager hints at pricing

    A lot of math and a few economic indicators are being thrown at the coming 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 of late. The reason for the Texas Instruments parties is a clue that Corvette's product marketing manager Harlan Charles gave about the super-coupe's price. While doing an interview with Steve Garrett on the "Corvette Today Podcast," Charles said, "The pricing will be announced soon ... but we are telling people, basically, if you're used to the previous-generation Stingray-to-Z06 base-to-base [price], roughly, [the Z06 price] shouldn't be something that you wouldn't expect."

  • Mother of woman killed in Providence grapples with grief, social media and anonymous reward

    Private donors offer a $100,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction related to the death of Miya Brophy-Baermann, shot in August.

  • 7 killed in 7 days: First week of December exceptionally deadly in Louisville

    December’s homicides brought the Louisville Metro Police’s homicide investigation yearly count to 178 and the Shively Police’s to eight.

  • Air Force previews plan to phase out enlisted drone pilots

    Congress appears likely to let the Air Force ditch 24 of its 31 RQ-4 Global Hawks soon.

  • Medical examiner identifies 29-year-old man fatally shot by Fort Worth police officer

    The man was shot in a field near a north Fort Worth residence on Bear Creek Trail after police say he pointed a gun at officers.

  • Black couple to sue American Airlines after being forced off flight with infant child

    Video of incident shows woman repeatedly saying ‘I didn’t do anything’ while holding her child

  • Jennifer Lopez Wears Denim on Denim for a Courtside Lakers Date with Ben Affleck

    The couple made a loved-up appearance at last night's Lakers game.

  • House passes agreement on deal to allow Democrats to address debt ceiling

    The agreement would create a one-time process to allow Senate Democrats to raise the debt ceiling on their own without fear of a GOP filibuster.

  • Cowboys $12M over project 2022 NFL salary cap of $208.2M, here’s how they get under

    A comprehensive look at Dallas' cap situation, who can be restructured or released and for how much in savings, and what free agents are up for new deals. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • ‘The Facts of Life’ cast together again! See original stars reunite at celeb reenactment

    "The Facts of Life" stars appeared on ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” reenactment of one of the classic sitcom's episodes.

  • The Michigan school shooting suspect's parents have hired high-powered attorneys to defend themselves, but their son has a public defender

    James and Jennifer Crumbley have hired a lawyer who once represented Larry Nassar. Meanwhile, their son was appointed a public defender.

  • ‘You Don’t Belong Here’: Son Charged With Assault After Mom Calls Cops on Black Worker

    YouTubeA man accused of racially profiling a Black worker in a Tennessee parking garage with his white mom has been charged with assault after a video of the altercation went viral on social media, the Nashville Metro police said.According to an arrest warrant filed Dec. 2, Edward Brennan took a swing at Johnny Martinez, who was checking cars for parking permits in the Nashville garage, after his mom called the police because Martinez refused to show them identification. “A reasonable person wou

  • Man arrested in connection with deadly road rage shooting on I-5, CHP says

    A man was arrested in connection with the deadly road rage shooting on Interstate 5 that killed one person and shut down the roadway for several hours, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. David Perry, 33, of Sacramento, was arrested in connection with the shooting and booked into the Sacramento County Jail, CHP said. ﻿﻿According to CHP, the situation began around 2:15 p.m. on Interstate 80 at Watt Avenue, nearly 10 miles away from the shooting scene. That is when officers started getting calls from people about it.

  • Ex-Missouri police chief granted probation in beating of man who tried to drown baby

    Greg Hallgrimson, the former police chief of Greenwood, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of a man who tried to drown his own infant daughter in an icy pond.

  • A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

    Adam Horowitz, who previously has represented Epstein accusers, says these apparent mistakes could discourage future whistleblowers from coming forward