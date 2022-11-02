22-year-old hall monitor accused of sexual conduct with teen at school, MI official says

While working as a high school hall monitor, a 22-year-old man was accused of several sex crimes, including engaging “in sexual conduct” with a student on school property, according to authorities in Michigan.

Jaren Johnson worked for Lincoln High School in Warren, where he met several student victims, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a Nov. 1 news release. One of those students was a 14-year-old girl.

Johnson has been charged with eight counts in Warren District Court, including criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, accosting a minor, distributing sexually explicit material and using a computer to send explicit material.

“Children should be safe in school and on school property,” Lucido said in a statement. “These are very serious charges that will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to protect our children and keep them from being harmed.”

Criminal sexual conduct in the first degree carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. In Michigan, “criminal sexual conduct” is defined as engaging in sexual penetration with someone under certain circumstances, including when you’re in a position of power over a victim under the age of 16.

Van Dyke Public Schools Superintendent Piper Bognar told McClatchy News that Johnson was fired following the allegations. She said the district contacted police and has been cooperating with the investigation.

“At Van Dyke Public Schools, the safety and security of our students is of the utmost importance,” she said. “When allegations of misconduct against employees are made, the District takes great care in reviewing and responding appropriately; including the involving of police when necessary.”

Johnson is being held on a $500,000 bond, officials said. If he posts bond, he’ll be required to wear a GPS tether and prohibited from contacting any victims or people under 18.

“VDPS cares deeply for our students and their families,” Bognar said in her statement. “We are thankful for the help and support of the police and prosecutors in this matter, and we will continue our cooperation with them to ensure a just result on behalf of our students.”

Warren is part of the Detroit metropolitan area.

