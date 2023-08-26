22-year-old influencer found dead near burned vehicle. Police suspect foul play

Police are investigating after finding the body of a young Atlanta-area influencer near her burned-out vehicle.

In a statement on Aug. 24, the Cobb County Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Beauty Couch was located near where her burned vehicle was found earlier.

Police said that Austell Fire crews put out the initial blaze without finding Couch's body at Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street at 12:18 p.m. on Aug. 23. The vehicle was then towed to a local wrecker yard.

A grassy area underneath power lines between two walls of green trees. (WXIA)

Austell Police responded to the address where the vehicle was registered, Cobb County Police said, and found that the owner's daughter, Couch, had not been seen since the prior morning and usually drove the vehicle that had been previously located.

"Austell Police searched the area where the vehicle was found and located a body that matched the description of Beauty Couch in the wood line," Cobb County Police Department said in a statement, adding that "foul play is suspected." TODAY.com has reached out to the Cobb County Police Department and Austell Police Department but did not hear back. However, NBC News affiliate WXIA spoke with Couch's family who confirmed the body located was hers.

Couch was known as Beauty Katera online, NBC News affiliate WXIA reports. She was a roller skating influencer with nearly 150,000 followers. She gained notoriety after winning a few local competitions. Her Instagram account often shows her dancing in her roller skates with friends.

"My sister was found in these woods like an animal," Couch's sister, Lelia Brown, told WXIA in an emotional interview.

"I can't imagine her being in this situation at all because she's so lovable, so caring, so fun, so amazing," she said through her tears. "She impacted a lot of people and she did nothing to anybody for anyone to want to do her like this."

Her mother, Kimberly Couch, also spoke to the local station about her devastation.

"They took my baby's last breath," Kimberly Couch said. "Why would they do this to my baby?"

"They took my heart away from me," she said.

Anyone with information about Beauty Couch's death is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com