A 22-year-old Iowa City man was arrested for a shooting at Tower Place parking ramp that left one seriously injured

A 22-year-old Iowa City man has been arrested for shooting an adult man Saturday at the Tower Place parking ramp.

Alexander O. Voudhivong took a firearm from another person and used it to shoot the victim on May 13 without justification, according to a criminal complaint. Voudhivong then fled the scene of the crime near the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Gilbert Street and changed clothes nearby to allegedly disguise his identity.

Errant casings struck windows on a nearby building as well, causing an estimated $500 in damage, according to the criminal complaint.

Voudhivong was arrested Monday afternoon and is charged with:

Willful injury causing serious injury

Reckless use of a firearm

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon

Going armed with intent

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Assault while participating in a felony

Iowa City Police Department responded to multiple shots fired at the parking ramp at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Gilbert Street on May 13 at 11:45 p.m.

Police found an adult man on the sidewalk on the Iowa Avenue side of the parking ramp suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Iowa City Fire Department first responders and Johnson County Ambulance Service also responded, and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Additional arrests are anticipated, according to a news release from ICPD.

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or 319-519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa City Police arrest man for May 13 shooting in Iowa City