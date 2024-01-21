22-year-old killed in rollover crash near Utah border

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — A 22-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash in Franklin County, Idaho on Saturday, according to Idaho State Police.

At around 11 p.m. on Jan. 20, a single-vehicle crash occurred on US 91 at milepost 11.2 in Franklin County.

An American Falls man, 22, was driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado northbound on the highway when his vehicle went off the road and overturned, police said. The truck reportedly then came to a rest on its side.

Juvenile shot during fight at Syracuse party

The man was taken via ambulance to a local hospital, police said, where he died from his injuries. Police said the man was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

US 91 was blocked for around three hours following the incident. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

No further information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.