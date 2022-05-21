22-year-old killed in Saturday morning shooting, Baltimore police say

A 22-year-old man was killed following a shooting early Saturday in Baltimore’s Sharp-Leadenhall neighborhood, Baltimore City police said.

Southern District police responded to a report of gunfire at about 1:35 a.m. in the 900 block of Leadenhall Street.

“Once there, officers located a 22-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” police said. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.