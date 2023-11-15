22-year-old Lafayette man charged with attempted murder

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Glenn Ladd almost went three days after his release from prison without any criminal allegations against him. Almost.

On Wednesday, 22-year-old Ladd faced charges of attempted murder and three felony battery charges, accusing him of the Nov. 7 stabbing of 68-year-old James Hamilton in the 1700 block of North 12th Street.

Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday, and Ladd had his initial hearing Wednesday afternoon, during which he struck the same apathetic and disrespectful posture he took during his hearing last week.

At the crime scene, Ladd told officers he got into an argument with Hamilton, but another witness — Ladd's father — told officers that Ladd did not say a word to Hamilton. He just walked up and stabbed Hamilton, according to prosecutors.

If convicted of attempted murder, Ladd faces a sentence between 20 and 40 years in prison. He will have to serve 75 percent of that time, meaning he if received the maximum sentence, Ladd will serve 30 years in prison, making him 52-years-old when he finishes that sentence.

Indiana Department of Corrections released Ladd on Nov. 2, but on Nov. 5, he was arrested at a local hospital for trespassing. After that arrest, he was released from jail, and then stabbed Hamilton about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7.

Paramedics found Hamilton with two stab wounds to the abdomen and one stab wound in the back with the knife still in his body. He was flown to St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis, where he's had two surgeries and is in very critical condition, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also filed a petition to revoke Ladd's probation, which means if that motion is approved, Ladd will be forced to serve three years of his suspended sentence from a 2016 armed robbery.

His trial is scheduled for Feb. 27. His status hearing on the petition to revoke is scheduled for Dec. 1.

Ladd is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail on the attempted murder charge in lieu of a $250,000 surety bond and a $25,000 cash bond. Additionally, the petition to revoke his probation has a $10,000 cash bond. All totaled, Ladd will need to find $60,000 in bond money to be released pending trial.

