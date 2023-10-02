22-year-old Lexington man charged with shooting his mother and her close friend

Twenty-two-year-old Brent Roman-Finnagan was arraigned in Concord District Court Monday, charged with shooting his own mother, 57-year-old Jodi Finnagan, and her close friend, 55-year-old Michelle Broadnax, in Jodi’s Lexington home Friday night.

Authorities say Brent Roman-Finnagan lives with his mother, Jodi Finnagan, and that he admitted to police he shot both women with a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun.

“Both victims were transported to the Lahey hospital where they are currently in critical condition, but stable. They are being treated for multiple gunshot wounds each, and both have undergone multiple surgeries,” Prosecutor Whitey Williams told the court.

Police say Jodi Finnagan called 911 and told authorities her son shot her.

First responders found Jodi on the front steps with a gunshot wound in her lower back.

Michelle Broadnax was shot three times; she was found lying on a couch in the living room, according to authorities.

Police say they found the gun on top of a nearby bookshelf.

“My mother and my aunt are in critical condition,” Jonathan Hunn, one of victim Michelle Broadnax’s sons said.

“It’s clear, he’s a coward he deserves what he gets. Shooting down two women who could barely walk, one recovering from a stroke, the other on a crutch. To unload an entire 9 MM at them when they can barely move is disgusting, he’s disgusting,” Hunn added.

Authorities have not revealed a possible motive.

But Antwan Ramos, another one of Michelle Broadnax’s sons, says there is more to this case.

“This is something that we predicted and we tried to stop,” Ramos said.

Brent Roman-Finnagan is ordered held without bail pending a Dangerousness Hearing set for Tuesday, October 10th.

Michelle Broadnax’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help them cover medical costs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

