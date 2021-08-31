The 22-year-old MAGA influencer running Rudy Giuliani's communications team has been replaced by a former Hooters spokesperson

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, center, poses for photos with OAN correspondent Chanel Rion, left, and his assistant Christianné Allen, outside the White House, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Washington. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Christianné Allen has worked for Giuliani since September 2019, and quit in August 2021.

Allen's replacement, Todd Shapiro, has represented Lindsay Lohan, Hooters, and rapper Flava Flav.

Giuliani is currently under federal investigation and facing a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems.

Christianné Allen resigned from her position as communications director for Rudy Giuliani, whose mounting legal troubles include a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems and a federal investigation into whether he violated foreign lobbying laws through his work in Ukraine, the Daily Beast reported.

Allen, who has worked for Giuliani since September 2019, told the Daily Beast that she will be replaced by Todd Shapiro, a former spokesperson for Lindsay Lohan's family whose website lists an array of clients, including rapper Flavor Flav and Hooters of Long Island and New Jersey.

Recent developments in the federal case against Giuliani were revealed to NBC New York on August 27 when the former New York mayor said the FBI wants his emails and texts going back to 1995. He also said in the interview that he is not an alcoholic and claims he functions "more effectively than 90 percent of the population."

At the time of her hiring, Politico reported that representatives of the entities Allen listed on her résumé said her titles were "embroidered at best, and completely untrue at the most." Allen was 20 years old when she began working for Giuliani and was still in the process of completing her communications degree online at Liberty University, according to Politico.

Insider has reached out to Allen and Giuliani for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider