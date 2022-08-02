22-year-old man accused of shooting, killing man in Middletown arrested

A man is in jail after being accused of shooting and killing another man in Middletown late Monday night.

Police responded to the 2100 block of Grand Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, according to a release from Middletown Police.

Upon arrival, police located a male lying on the sidewalk curd. The man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on scene, Middletown Police Chief David Birk told our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

During an investigation, officers tracked down Denzel Fuller, 22, and took him into custody. Fuller was charged with murder, according to the release.

Middletown Police are expected to release more details regarding the arrest late Tuesday morning. We’ll update this story as we learn more.