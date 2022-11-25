22-year-old man arrested in Canutillo shooting that sent 1 to hospital

A suspect was arrested in a shooting Tuesday in Canutillo that sent a person to a hospital, authorities said.

The shooting in the 7100 block of 3rd St. in Canutillo is being investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit, authorities said in a news release.

Andre Bryce Gilmer, 22, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During the investigation, Andre Bryce Gilmer, 22, was identified as one of the suspects in the shooting, authorities said.

Gilmer was taken into custody Wednesday and is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release. Gilmer was booked into the El Paso County Jail with a total bond of $800,000.

Jail records show he still was being held on Friday.

Records also show a man with the same name was arrested Dec. 12, 2021, and charged with assault of a pregnant person and was released the next day on a $10,000 surety bond.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.

