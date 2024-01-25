22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in South Hill shooting

Jan. 24—Police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder after a South Hill shooting early Wednesday morning.

Spokane police officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. to a call reporting a man was shot at a residence in the 3300 block of East 55th Avenue, according to a Spokane police news release.

Officers found the man with a gunshot wound. Police and medical personnel tried to save the man, but he died.

Cody Low was immediately detained and cooperated with police, police said. Detectives developed probable cause to charge Low with murder.

He was booked into the Spokane County Jail later that morning.

The Spokane County Medial Examiner's Office will release the name of the victim.