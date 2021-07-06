22-year-old man being held in Clark County Jail for alleged sex offense

Jul. 6—A 22-year-old man is being held in the Clark County Jail on an alleged sex offense that reportedly happened at a Springfield motel.

Alan Martinez was charged with gross sexual imposition. His Tuesday arraignment was continued for an interpreter.

Officers were dispatched on Monday to Motel 6, 11 W. Leffel Lane, for a sex offense, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

The victim told police she saw a group of men outside the hotel and asked for a "power plug" to charge her phone. .

"She asked a male for a power block and he wanted her to follow him to his room," the affidavit stated.

Once they got the charger, the victim started walking towards her room when the man followed her. She said when she opened her door, the man "started to rub her over her shorts" and she told him no.

"He then placed his foot against the door so she could not shut her door. He then started rubbing her several times and she pushed him out of the door," the affidavit stated.

Police found Martinez hiding in a company vehicle and he was arrested for gross sexual imposition.