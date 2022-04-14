22-year-old man charged with murder of woman in Lincoln County

A 22-year-old man has been charged out of Lincoln County for the murder of a 20-year-old woman in early March.

Jackson Phillips, 22, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault in the death of 20-year-old Randi Gerlach. Phillips had been in custody since the homicide but had not been charged with Gerlach's death.

The victim was found deceased inside a residence on Highway 11 near 270th Street at about 4:30 p.m. March 1, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. During the initial investigation, her death appeared to be suspicious in nature.

More Argus911: Man arrested with drugs after pursuit in Sioux Falls, police say

Multiple agencies, including the South Dakota Department of Investigation, were called in to investigate the death and to assist in the search for a person of interest, identified as 22-year-old Phillips, according to the sheriff's office.

He was taken into custody hours later in the Mitchell area following a traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office. He was transported to the Minnehaha County Jail and booked in with the initial charges of violating a no contact order in Lincoln County.

Gerlach leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

This is a developing story. Stay with argusleader.com for updates.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Jackson Phillips charged with murder in Lincoln County homicide case