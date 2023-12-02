22-year-old man charged with murder in homicide of 62-year-old man in Maine, state police say

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the homicide of a 62-year-old man in Maine, state police said.

Raheem Shamar Goodwin, of Benton, was charged with the murder of 62-year-old Edwin Weeks of Fairfield on Friday, after being arrested by police earlier in the week, on Wednesday, state police said.

Goodwin and Weeks were familiar with each other, according to investigators.

On Tuesday, at 3:38 pm, Fairfield Police responded to a death at a residence at 247 A Main St., state police said. Weeks was found dead at the home by a friend who stopped by to check on him. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit also responded.

Two people found dead inside home in Searsmont, Maine

Late Tuesday night, during the investigation, detectives attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by Goodwin in Skowhegan, state police said.

Goodwin, who was a person of interest in the case, was traveling towards Canaan on Route 2 where he intentionally drove his vehicle into a ditch, state police said.

“He then proceeded to barricade himself in the vehicle for a short time before lighting the interior of his vehicle on fire,” state police said in a statement.

Detectives assisted by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office took Goodwin into custody after he exited the vehicle.

Goodwin was arrested and brought to the Somerset County Jail in the early morning hours of Wednesday where he was held on a bail violation and charged with eluding, state police said.

Caretaker charged with murder after double homicide at home in Denmark, Maine, authorities say

An autopsy conducted Wednesday determined the manner of Weeks’ death as homicide and the cause of death as sharp force trauma, state police said.

On Friday morning, state police detectives charged Goodwin with murder, state police said. A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Fairfield is a town in Somerset County, just north of Waterville, and north of Augusta. The town’s population was 6,484 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW